Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 6.4%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 19,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,316,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

