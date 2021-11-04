Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

