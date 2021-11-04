Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.11. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $921.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

