Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 7.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 11,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 699,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.