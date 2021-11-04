Maxim Group Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $1,100.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $747.85.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $755.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $647.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.83. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $291.62 and a one year high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 206.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 61,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

