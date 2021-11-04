Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $351.98 million, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

