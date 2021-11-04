McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 411,920 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

