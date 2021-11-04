McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.80. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.