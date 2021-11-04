MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $29.59. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 2,647 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.