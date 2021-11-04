Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $8,859,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $224.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.68. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.54 and a 52 week high of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

