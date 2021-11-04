Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 533 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $474.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

