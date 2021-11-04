Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $679.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $680.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

