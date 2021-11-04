Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.23 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 568,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 175,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

