Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $437.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

