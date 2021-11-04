Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 845.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

