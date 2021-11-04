Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

