Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

