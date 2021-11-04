Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,105 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.6% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

