Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 598 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $153.90 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

