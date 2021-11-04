Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $270,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

