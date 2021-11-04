MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 573.8 days.

Shares of MKGAF traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 19.94%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

