Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

NYSE MCY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 197,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Mercury General worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

