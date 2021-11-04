Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 652,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

