Meridian Management Co. Has $3.19 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $644.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $643.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.