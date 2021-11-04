Meridian Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

