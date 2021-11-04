Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $233,828.61 and approximately $268.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00433395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.05 or 0.01006940 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

