Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,248 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

