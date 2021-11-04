Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,775 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

