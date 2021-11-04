Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,775 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.