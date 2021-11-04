Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

