Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,772,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after purchasing an additional 620,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

