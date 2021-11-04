Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 668 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $222.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.28 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.