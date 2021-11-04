Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Up 23.8% in October

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,656,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

MRUS stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.