MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $625.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.15 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,928 shares of company stock worth $5,429,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

