MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of SO opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

