MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $21.67 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 72.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Anthem by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 424,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $424.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.19 and its 200-day moving average is $386.72.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.33.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

