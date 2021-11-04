MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $207.05 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.