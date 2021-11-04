MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,922,000 after buying an additional 234,940 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 271,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

