MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 13,939 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

