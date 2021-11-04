MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 19,737 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,655,700.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 82,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,680.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,010 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $404,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

