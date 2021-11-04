Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at NBF

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at NBF to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. NBF’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.18.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$64.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.57. The company has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

