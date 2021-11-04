Metronome (MET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,614.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00009724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $74.41 million and $106,614.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00075302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00101759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,359.18 or 0.99807561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.16 or 0.07260254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022251 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,534,224 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,850 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

