Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 105,821.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,318 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

ROST stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

