Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 118,224.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Several research firms have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

