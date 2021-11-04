Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 112,209.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,062 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $308.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day moving average is $295.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.46 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

