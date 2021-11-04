Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 117,640.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 72,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

