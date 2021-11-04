Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 80,376.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

