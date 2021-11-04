Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 102,702.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.46 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

