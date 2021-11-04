MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,927,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 665,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 89,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $4.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0264 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

