MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIF stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.