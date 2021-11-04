M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 48,241 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.05 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

